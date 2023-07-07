Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena MLA opposes NCP's Aditi Tatkare becoming Raigad guardian minister

Maharashtra political crisis: Bharat Gogawale, who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, represents Mahad in the same district

In an indication of a turf war between the new allies, Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale on Thursday opposed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Aditi Tatkare being made guardian minister for the Raigad district, reported news agency PTI.

Sunil Tatkare was appointed as Maharashtra NCP president after Ajit Pawar led a rebellion against party supremo Sharad Pawar and joined the Sena-BJP government in the state along with Tatkare and others on July 2.

"All MLAs have opposed (Aditi Tatkare becoming guardian minister) because of past incidents. It was decided between chief minister Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that when I was in the queue (to become a minister), the guardian minister's post should be with us (Shiv Sena)," Bharat Gogawale was quoted as saying by PTI.

This understanding had been reached before the NCP joined the government, he said, adding that "there was no question of the NCP getting the post of guardian minister of Raigad."

Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde is yet to distribute portfolios to the NCP's ministers. In Maharashtra, ministers are also given the responsibility as 'guardian minister' of a district.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said nobody in Shiv Sena is unhappy over NCP leader Ajit Pawar's inclusion in the state ministry.

Shinde described as "rumours spread by opposition" reports that his chief ministerial chair may be in jeopardy after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined his year-old state ministry.

Some Shiv Sena legislators had apparently raised concerns after the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joining the state government.

Shinde presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs and MPs on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar's remark that he wants to be the CM has created a flutter in political circles.

The remark has made the Shinde camp, which is awaiting the Assembly Speaker's ruling on disqualification complaint against its MLAs, nervous.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant, who belongs to the Shinde-led group, said reports about Shinde's resignation were false.

(With inputs from PTI)