Maharashtra politics: Uddhav Sena says ghar wapsi soon; my flock with me, Shinde hits back

As leaders of both factions predict that several MLAs will jump ship soon, CM says nobody in his group is unhappy

Uddhav Thackeray, Ashok Chavan and others during the launch of the book ‘Jawahar’, in Worli on Thursday. Pic/Shadab Khan

The split in NCP has triggered rumours of ghar wapsi in the Shiv Sena (UBT), with Thackeray faction claiming revolt within CM Eknath Shinde’s group. Some of Shinde outfit’s MLAs want ‘forgiveness from Matoshree’, said Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut. Shinde and his men have refuted his claims. The NCP working committee meeting called by Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Thursday has no legal sanctity, the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party has said.

“Ajit Pawar was elected as the national president of NCP on 30.06.2023 with the overwhelming support of the majority of elected representatives of NCP as well as the members working on different organisational posts,” a statement on behalf of Ajit said. It added that Ajit has also filed a petition before the Election Commission of India (ECI), stating that he represents the real NCP, and hence the name of the party along with the symbol be granted to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The dispute on the question of who represents the real NCP is within the exclusive jurisdiction of the ECI and therefore no person within the Party has any authority to call for any meeting of the National Executive/National Working Committee/National Office Bearers/State Party Presidents till such time the dispute is finally decided by the ECI,” it said.

“I am the president of NCP,” veteran Sharad Pawar asserted after the meeting of the party’s working committee that approved the decision to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and nine others who joined hands with NDA. Pawar also said the “truth will come out” on Ajit’s claim of having majority.

Upset Shinde MLAs sending feelers: Sena (UBT) MP

Shinde Sena’s minister claims Uddhav MLAs want to switch instead, are in touch with him

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut on Thursday claimed that some MLAs from the rival Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were in touch with his party after the NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the state government. The Shinde faction MLAs have started “revolting” after the rebel NCP MLAs were made ministers, he told reporters.



Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Some MLAs from the Shinde-led Sena have been sending messages that they want to “seek forgiveness from ‘Matoshree’ (Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s residence),” Vinayak said. Many MLAs have also said that if ‘Matoshree’ approaches them, they will reply positively, he said.

“Those who wanted to become ministers but could not or those who can lose the ministerial berth in the next cabinet expansion are in touch with us,” Vinayak claimed, without disclosing any names. “Many (Shinde bloc) MLAs from western and north Maharashtra and Marathwada are sending messages that they want to seek forgiveness from ‘Matoshree’ and go (back) there,” he said.



Uday Samant of Shinde Shiv Sena. Pic/Sameer Markande

Shinde Sena minister Uday Samant countered him by claiming that six of 13 MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction were in touch with him. “Three-four MLAs spoke to me yesterday,” he told reporters. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said elsewhere that the government had majority and still a big group from the NCP joined it. It meant the Shinde-led Sena was not needed anymore, he said. He claimed that Maharashtra will get a new CM soon, which was dismissed by Samant as rumours.

No Sena MLA unhappy: Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde and DyCM Devendra Fadnavis present an idol of Lord Ganesha to President Droupadi Murmu, at Raj Bhavan, on Thursday

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said nobody in his Shiv Sena is unhappy over NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s inclusion in the state ministry. Shinde described the reports as “rumours spread by Opposition” that his chief ministerial chair may be in jeopardy after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined his year-old state ministry. Some Shiv Sena legislators had apparently raised concerns after the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the state government. Shinde presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs and MPs on Wednesday. Ajit Pawar’s remark that he wants to be the CM has created a flutter in political circles.

Graft probe: ‘No clean chit’ to rebel NCP MLAs

BJP: Agencies independent, BJP has not compromised on their judicial procedures



Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs take oath as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government, on July 2. Several of these MLAs have been accused of corruption and are being probed. Pic/Sameer Markande

BJP leader Keshav Upadhye on Thursday said the induction of some NCP ministers in the government did not mean the saffron party had “compromised” or given a “clean chit” to them in probes being carried out by agencies. Speaking to reporters here, Upadhye said, “The investigation agencies are independent and they do their job. The BJP has not compromised on their judicial procedures. Giving clean chit to anyone is not our work, only the court has that right.” Upadhye, who is the BJP spokesperson, said it was “good” if someone was aligning with the BJP on the issue of development.

In show of support, Rahul meets NCP boss



NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaks with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the former’s official residence, at 6, Janpath, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Sharad Pawar at the NCP president’s residence in an apparent show of support to the veteran leader amid a rebellion in his party. He arrived soon after Pawar addressed the media following his party’s working committee meeting. At the media briefing, Pawar asserted that he is the president of NCP. Agencies

BJP neta eyeing rebel NCP minister’s seat



BJP’s Samarjeetsinh Ghatge; NCP’s Hasan Mushrif. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The BJP’s Kolhapur district chief Samarjeetsinh Ghatge on Thursday said he would contest Assembly polls from Kagal, represented by NCP leader Hasan Mushrif who was inducted into the Eknath Shinde cabinet on Sunday, and win with a record margin. Sporting the BJP scarf and addressing a rally in Kagal, Ghatge said contesting and winning the seat would be his way of showing his loyalty to the BJP.

Get your house in order first: BJP to Sharad Pawar

BJP’s state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said Sharad Pawar himself was respon-sible for the split in the NCP. On query on Sharad Pawar’s criticism of the BJP, he said, “What is your condition today... Your party is not with you, the party workers are deserting you, your relationship with the Centre and the state government is not good. Your condition is so bad that your family is going away from you. What worse can one see?”