Maharashtra CM Shinde affirmed that there was no threat to his chief ministerial position

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Nobody unhappy in my party over Ajit Pawar joining government: Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dismissed reports claiming that anyone in the Shiv Sena was unhappy over NCP leader Ajit Pawar's inclusion in the state ministry, the PTI reported on Thursday.

CM Shinde referred to reports as rumors spread by the opposition. While there were concerns raised by some Shiv Sena legislators after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the state government, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM Shinde affirmed that there was no threat to his chief ministerial position.

Some Shiv Sena legislators had apparently raised concerns after the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joining the state government, the PTI reported.

CM Shinde presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs and MPs on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar's remark that he wants to be the CM has created a flutter in political circles.

The remark has made the Shinde camp, which is awaiting the Assembly Speaker's ruling on disqualification complaint against its MLAs, nervous.

Meanwhile, in response to recent political speculations in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has clarified that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has no plans to step down. Uday Samant, the Maharashtra Industries Minister and a prominent Shiv Sena leader, dismissed rumors surrounding the entry of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar in the state government.

During a press conference at Balasaheb Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday, Samant emphasized that the rumors of Eknath Shinde's resignation were entirely baseless. He further stated that attempts to spread negativity by speculating about events that did not occur are unwarranted. Samant praised Shinde as a capable leader who diligently works for the welfare of Maharashtra. He also highlighted the support extended by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who dismissed these theories as unfounded.

Uday Samat also said that some people are trying to create a rift between the alliance. “They will not succeed in breaking us; those trying are misunderstood. The entry of Ajit Pawar has strengthened our Mahayuti. He also praised PM Narendra Modi’s model of development,” he added.

Samant also denied any rumours of Shiv Sena leaders being unhappy after the induction of NCP in the Mahayuti. “None of our ministers are dejected, those are hearsays which are best avoided. We trust Eknath Shinde and his leadership. He will do due justice and ensure nobody is hurt or misunderstood. Jumping the gun on such an issue is not good. Some are just trying to keep their party going at the cost of naming and framing us.”

(with PTI inputs)