Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena workers vandalise board at rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's office in Mumbai

Amid political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena workers on Friday vandalised a board outside the office of party MLA Mangesh Kudalkar who is part of the group of rebel legislators led by senior Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde.

A police official told PTI that a group of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside Kudalkar's office in Nehrunagar area of Kurla and tried to smash up a board bearing his name and photograph.

Before they could attack the MLA's office, police personnel on the spot intervened, following which they dispersed, he added.

Kudalkar represents the Kurla assembly constituency in the city. He is camping in Guwahati along with Shinde and other Sena MLAs who have rebelled against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai police have stepped up security at several locations including Shiv Sena 'shakhas' (local offices) in the city to prevent any untoward incident following Shinde's rebellion.

In a series of tweets posted late Thursday night, Eknath Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati along with 37 Sena legislators and 10 independents, said as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, a party whip is issued for the legislature proceedings and not for attending a meeting.

The Shiv Sena led by Thackeray has sought the disqualification of 12 legislators from the Shinde camp for not attending the legislature party meeting on Wednesday.

A day after claiming that a "powerful national party" was supporting his group of MLAs in the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra, Shinde on Friday said no national party is in contact with them.

