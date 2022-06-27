Meanwhile, Sena now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

In a major development, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has handed over portfolios of nine rebel ministers, who are currently camping in Guwahati, to other ministers.

The portfolios of the rebel ministers were being handed over to other ministers for ease of administration, an official statement said.

Rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde is leading the revolt against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Meanwhile, Sena now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai. Except for Aaditya, the rest three are MLCs.

As per the reshuffle, Urban Development, Public Works Department (Public Undertaking) of Eknath Shinde is reassigned to Subhash Desai, Water supply and Sanitation Department of Gulabrao Patil is given to Anil Parab, Agriculture Department of Dadaji Bhuse is given to Sandipanrao Bhumre and Higher and Technical Education Department of Uday Samant is reassigned to Aaditya Thackeray.

On the other hand, Aaditya will be handling the Higher and Technical Education Department, which was earlier allocated to Uday Samant.

