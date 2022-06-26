Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray offered CM post to Eknath Shinde on May 20, says Aaditya

While terming rebel MLAs as 'traitors', Aaditya Thackeray said Maharashtra will never forgive those who have betrayed Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray stated that on May 20, CM Uddhav Thackeray had asked Eknath Shinde to become CM if he wanted to, but Shinde did drama and now just a month later, he rebelled. Aaditya Thackeray mentioned the incident at the Yuva Sena national executive meeting.

"But they (Shinde faction) aren't capable of doing so, this isn't rebellion, this is separatism. They took undue advantage of CM Uddhav Thackeray's ill-health to do all this," Aaditya said.

While terming rebel MLAs as "traitors", Aaditya Thackeray said Maharashtra will never forgive those who have betrayed Shiv Sena.

"Shiv Sena's doors are open for those who want to leave and those who want to return to the party. Those rebel MLAs who are traitors will not be taken back into the party," he said.

Attacking the group of MLAs who are currently in Guwahati hotel, Aaditya Thackeray said it is good that some dirt has gone away from the party.

He challenged rebel MLAs and asked them to resign and fight the election.

"This is happening for the first time in the state that the ruling party MLAs left the party to sit in the opposition. People are telling their numbers but I want to say that we have the figures. I challenge them to resign and contest the elections. The truth will come out," Shiv Sena's leader said.

The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claimed of having the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

It means that they can either leave and form another political party or merge with another without being disqualified from the state assembly.

According to sources, Maharashtra deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has sent notices to the 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. The MLAs have to be present in Mumbai on Monday for the hearing of disqualification.

The Eknath Shinde faction named their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. The naming of the group after the name of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray attracted sharp reactions from the Uddhav faction as the Chief Minister said that those who left the party should not seek votes in the name of the party founder.

