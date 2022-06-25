Political turmoil in Shiv Sena a battle between truth and lie; we will win: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya, son of Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, held a meeting with Sena workers from south Mumbai to rally the party cadre

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray flashes victory sign as he comes out of Sena Bhavan after a meeting. Pic/PTI

Amid political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader and state minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the present turmoil in the party, triggered by senior leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion, is the battle between "truth and lie".

Speaking to reporters after attending the Shiv Sena national executive, Aaditya said: "You already know what was discussed in the meeting, the important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure."

Aaditya, son of Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, held a meeting with Sena workers from south Mumbai to rally the party cadre.

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by Shiv Sena, are expected to be held later this year. The Mumbai civic polls are crucial for the Sena which considers Mumbai as its citadel.

The national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed a resolution authorizing Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against "those who have betrayed the party", but refrained from taking immediate action against rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

The national executive of the Shiv Sena also passed a resolution that no other political outfit or faction can use the name Shiv Sena and the name of its founder, late Bal Thackeray, even as the Shinde faction, which is camping in Guwahati, said it has named itself as 'Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)'.

"The executive decided that Shiv Sena belongs to Bal Thackeray and is committed to taking forward his fierce ideology of Hindutva and Marathi pride. Shiv Sena will never deviate from this path," party MP Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

"It passed a resolution, giving all powers to take action against those who have betrayed the party to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

A total of six resolutions were passed at the meeting, including one congratulating chief minister Thackeray for leading Maharashtra efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the development works carried out in the last two and a half years, Raut said.

(With inputs from PTI)