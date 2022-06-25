Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, would rather face floor test
Maharashtra Political crisis: Rebel MLAs name their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Maharashtra political crisis: Police on high alert after rebel MLA's office vandalised in Pune
26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Political turmoil in Shiv Sena a battle between truth and lie we will win Aaditya Thackeray

Political turmoil in Shiv Sena a battle between truth and lie; we will win: Aaditya Thackeray

Updated on: 25 June,2022 08:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aaditya, son of Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, held a meeting with Sena workers from south Mumbai to rally the party cadre

Political turmoil in Shiv Sena a battle between truth and lie; we will win: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray flashes victory sign as he comes out of Sena Bhavan after a meeting. Pic/PTI


Amid political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader and state minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the present turmoil in the party, triggered by senior leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion, is the battle between "truth and lie".

Speaking to reporters after attending the Shiv Sena national executive, Aaditya said: "You already know what was discussed in the meeting, the important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure."





Aaditya, son of Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, held a meeting with Sena workers from south Mumbai to rally the party cadre.

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by Shiv Sena, are expected to be held later this year. The Mumbai civic polls are crucial for the Sena which considers Mumbai as its citadel.

The national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed a resolution authorizing Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against "those who have betrayed the party", but refrained from taking immediate action against rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

The national executive of the Shiv Sena also passed a resolution that no other political outfit or faction can use the name Shiv Sena and the name of its founder, late Bal Thackeray, even as the Shinde faction, which is camping in Guwahati, said it has named itself as 'Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)'.

"The executive decided that Shiv Sena belongs to Bal Thackeray and is committed to taking forward his fierce ideology of Hindutva and Marathi pride. Shiv Sena will never deviate from this path," party MP Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

"It passed a resolution, giving all powers to take action against those who have betrayed the party to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

A total of six resolutions were passed at the meeting, including one congratulating chief minister Thackeray for leading Maharashtra efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the development works carried out in the last two and a half years, Raut said.

(With inputs from PTI)

aaditya thackeray shiv sena maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK