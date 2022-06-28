Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: 'Uneducated', 'walking dead', says Sanjay Raut in fresh jab at rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Updated on: 28 June,2022 11:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Raut's fresh remarks came a day after he clarified his earlier 'living corpses' remark for rebel MLAs, stating that he had used a manner of speech common in Maharashtra and that he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiment

Sanjay Raut. File Pic


Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has hit out at at rebel MLAs who are now camped in Assam terming them as 'Jahil' (uneducated) who are like the "walking dead."

Raut quoting Imam Ali took to Twitter and wrote, "'Jahalat' (lack of education) is a kind of death and 'Jahil' (uneducated) people are like the walking dead."





Raut's fresh remarks came a day after he clarified his earlier "living corpses" remark for rebel MLAs, stating that he had used a manner of speech common in Maharashtra and that he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiment.

Speaking to mediapersons on June 27, Raut had said, "Their bodies are alive, but their soul is dead, it is a way of speaking in Maharashtra. What wrong did I say? Those who stay in a party for 40 years and then run away, their souls are dead, they do not have anything left in them, these are the lines said by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. I didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiment, I just said the truth."

Meanwhile, Raut was summoned by ED on June 27 in an alleged money-laundering case and was told to appear before the agency on June 28 (today). However, Raut said he won't be appearing as he will be in Alibaug.

With inputs from ANI

 

 

sanjay raut shiv sena maharashtra mumbai Eknath Shinde

