Maharashtra: Political turmoil could cost Shiv Sena dear in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli

With civic polls round the corner, ex-corporators mid-day spoke to across the metropolitan area hint that Sena may take big hit in Thane, Kalyan Dombivli, which are all controlled by Shinde

Naresh Mhaske is one of the ex-corporators allegedly not in touch with the party. Pic/Twitter

The Shiv Sena has apparently lost contact with some former corporators from Thane now. It is learnt that former mayor of Thane city, Naresh Mhaske, did not respond to attempts to contact him. Former leader of the house of Thane Municipal Corporation, Ashok Vaity, has also said that he is with Guardian Minister of Thane, Eknath Shinde.