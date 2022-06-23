Breaking News
Mumbai’s Covid-19 test positivity rate close to 30 per cent
Maharashtra: Political turmoil could cost Shiv Sena dear in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli
NCP chief Sharad Pawar's baffling hands-off approach towards MVA crisis
BJP leader files police complaint against Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray for violating Covid-19 protocols
Maharashtra political crisis: In touch with 20 MLAs from Eknath Shinde camp, says Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra political crisis: 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Political turmoil could cost Shiv Sena dear in Thane Kalyan and Dombivli

Maharashtra: Political turmoil could cost Shiv Sena dear in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli

Premium

Updated on: 23 June,2022 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

With civic polls round the corner, ex-corporators mid-day spoke to across the metropolitan area hint that Sena may take big hit in Thane, Kalyan Dombivli, which are all controlled by Shinde

Maharashtra: Political turmoil could cost Shiv Sena dear in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli

Naresh Mhaske is one of the ex-corporators allegedly not in touch with the party. Pic/Twitter


The Shiv Sena has apparently lost contact with some former corporators from Thane now. It is learnt that former mayor of Thane city, Naresh Mhaske, did not respond to attempts to contact him. Former leader of the house of Thane Municipal Corporation, Ashok Vaity, has also said that he is with Guardian Minister of Thane, Eknath Shinde.

shiv sena uddhav thackeray Eknath Shinde thane mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK