Maharashtra politics: Eknath Shinde appoints Neelam Gorhe 'neta' in Shiv Sena

Updated on: 09 July,2023 10:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In yet another setback to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Neelam Gorhe, who was in the Uddhav Thackeray faction and was also the Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council jumped to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday in Mumbai

Pic/Eknath Shinde's team

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday appointed Neelam Gorhe as 'Neta' in the Shiv Sena. The senior-most leaders after the party president are usually given this post.


In yet another setback to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Neelam Gorhe, who was in the Uddhav Thackeray faction and was also the Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council jumped to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday in Mumbai.


The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC member joined the rival faction in the presence of state Chief Minister Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Friday


Interestingly, in Maharashtra Legislative Council's Business Advisory Committee, the BJP MLC Pravin Darekar proposed to take back the no-confidence motion against Gorhe, brought during the previous session of the Council, for the post of Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council. Darekar's proposal was seconded by party MLC Prasad Lad.

Earlier on Friday, speaking at the official induction meeting here, Gorhe said, "Shiv Sena is heading in the right direction under the able leadership of Eknath Shinde." While speaking on the occasion, Shinde said it is a historic moment and it is a testament to how strong the BJP-Shiv Sena unity is.

Earlier last year Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was then in the united Shiv Sena splintered a coup within his party by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party along with a bunch of Shiv Sena MLAs, thereby bringing down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

