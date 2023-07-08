Maharashtra taking all efforts to make Gadchiroli free of Naxalite violence, focus is on employment, says CM Shinde

Naxailte activities have reduced considerably in Gadchiroli and the state government is determined to make the district free of Naxalite violence, CM Shinde said

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

The Maharashtra government is taking all efforts to make Gadchiroli free of Naxalite violence, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday during a 'shaasan aplya dari' (government at your doorstep) programme, reported the PTI.

CM Shinde said that 6.70 lakh of the 11 lakh population of the district were registered beneficiaries of the programme and asserted his government would reach out to every single person to bring about welfare.

"Beneficiaries have received tractors, harvesters, cycles, godowns, caste certificates under the 'shaasan aplya dari' scheme. There is focus on women's empowerment," the CM said at the event where he and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar launched various projects, the news agency reported on Saturday.

A steel plant being set up in Gadchiroli has provided direct and indirect employment to 4000 persons and 20,000 more jobs will be created once a proposed second steel plant comes up, CM Shinde said, according to the PTI.

"Naxailte activities have reduced considerably in Gadchiroli and the state government is determined to make the district free of Naxalite violence," he said.

CM Shinde said the Union government was giving financial assistance for the state's welfare schemes and alleged the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation under Uddhav Thackeray did not approach the Centre for assistance due to ego tussles.

The induction of Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as deputy CM would speed up development of Maharashtra, CM Eknath Shinde claimed.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP on July 2 and joined the Shinde government along with eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil.

Speaking at the event, Ajit Pawar said that the country was progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ajit Pawar said that he and his NCP colleagues had joined the CM Shinde government to support the vision of development and progress of PM Modi.

Meanwhile, a week after Ajit and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led ministry in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar is kickstarting his statewide tour by holding a rally on Saturday at Yeola in Nashik district, the constituency of rebel party leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

