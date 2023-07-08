Notices seeking reply on disqualification issued to 40 MLAs of Eknath Shinde-led Sena, 14 of Uddhav Thackeray camp: Assembly Speaker

The Shiv Sena (UBT) approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to hear the disqualification petitions expeditiously

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. File Pic

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday said notices have been issued to 40 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them, reported news agency PTI.

The development comes a day after Narwekar said he has received a copy of the Shiv Sena's constitution from the Election Commission of India, and hearing on the disqualification petitions against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including CM Shinde will start soon, reported PTI.

"Notice seeking replies on disqualification issued to 40 MLA of Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena faction, 14 of Uddhav Thackeray faction," Rahul Narwekar told PTI.

Earlier this week, the Shiv Sena (UBT) approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to hear the disqualification petitions expeditiously.

MLA Sunil Prabhu had, in his capacity as chief whip of the undivided Shiv Sena, had filed the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other 15 MLAs last year after they rebelled and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022.

On May 11, the top court ruled that Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister of Maharashtra. It cannot reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray as the Sena leader chose to resign without facing a floor test in the wake of Shinde's rebellion, the court said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar had said that it is not yet certain whether the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government or is still in the Opposition.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in a sudden move that is expected to change political equations in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was joined by eight other MLAs, some of whom were close allies of Sharad Pawar, in taking oath as ministers in the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra.

Narwekar said he has not received a petition mentioning a split in the party.

“I am yet to ascertain whether the NCP is a part of the state government or is still in the Opposition bloc. I will go through the details available before me and take a call on it,” Rahul Narwekar told PTI.

“I have received only one petition from NCP MLA Jayant Patil seeking disqualification of nine MLAs (Ajit Pawar and eight others who took oath as ministers along with him). There is no written communication from any other leader of the NCP,” he added.

When asked how many MLAs have expressed their support to Ajit Pawar, Narwekar said, “I do not have any information on it because there is no written communication from his side. The party-wise strength in the Legislative Assembly still remains unchanged.”

The Speaker said his office has received several representations from legislators related to recent developments in the NCP.

“We will look into them, study their legality and then only take a decision,” he said without elaborating on the nature of representations received by his office.

(With inputs from PTI)