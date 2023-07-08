Devendra Fadnavis was seen leaving CM Eknath Shinde's residence after the meeting on Friday late night

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis holds meet with CM Eknath Shinde for second straight day

For the second day in a row, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis went into conference with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, Devendra Fadnavis was seen leaving the CM's residence after the meeting on Friday late night.

Earlier, on Friday, in yet another setback to the Shiv Sena (UBT), party leader and the deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC member joined the rival faction in the presence of Chief Minister Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis.

In Maharashtra Legislative Council's Business Advisory Committee, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar proposed to take back the no-confidence motion against Gorhe, brought during the previous session of the Council, for the post of deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council.

Speaking at the official meeting here, Gorhe said, "Shiv Sena is heading in the right direction under the able leadership of Eknath Shinde."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said there might be some change in the state government as he had heard that Eknath Shinde will be asked to resign.

"I have heard that CM (Eknath Shinde) has been asked to resign and there might be some change (in the govt)," he said.

Earlier dismissing speculations of the state getting a new chief minister in the coming days, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the Opposition parties were deliberating creating confusion, adding that Shinde will remain CM.

"All our senior leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, have already said Eknath Shinde will remain chief minister. He is doing a good job for the state. The Opposition parties are creating confusion," Bawankule said.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had claimed that 17-18 MLAs from the Shinde camp were in touch with leaders of his party post NCP's entry into the government on July 2.

On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had claimed that MLAs from the Shinde camp were sending feelers to the leaders of his party.

Earlier, on Sunday, Ajit Pawar split the NCP down the middle as he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra along with 8 senior MLAs and took oath as the state's deputy chief minister for the fifth time.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)