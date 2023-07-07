Breaking News
Mumbai's 9 wards without full-time Officers: Aaditya on water-logging issue
Container suffers brake fail in Airoli; at least six to seven vehicles damaged
Mumbai: Police issues guidelines for property owners, check advisory for renting
BREAKING: Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai
McDonald's north and east franchisee puts tomato off the menu as price soars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > No threat to my post CM Shinde on Ajit Pawars entry into govt

No threat to my post: CM Shinde on Ajit Pawar's entry into govt

Updated on: 07 July,2023 08:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said NCP leader Ajit Pawar's entry into the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state posed no threat to him

No threat to my post: CM Shinde on Ajit Pawar's entry into govt

File Photo

Listen to this article
No threat to my post: CM Shinde on Ajit Pawar's entry into govt
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said NCP leader Ajit Pawar's entry into the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state posed no threat to him.


Parties split when hard-working workers are neglected, he said while commenting on Ajit Pawar's rebellion against his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.


"Such things happen when meritorious party workers are sidelined. Ajit Pawar has himself said that it was Sharad Pawar who had wanted an alliance with the BJP in the past....in 2017, 2019 but did a U-turn later," Shinde told DD News in an interview.


He also pointed out that Sharad Pawar himself had rebelled against then chief minister Vasantdada Patil (in 1978) and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (in 1999).

Dismissing speculation that he was about to be replaced as chief minister, Shinde said these were baseless rumours which cause him no "tension", and the "higher ups" will take appropriate decision.

The Shiv Sena led by him and the BJP are bound by ideology, he said.

"Now with a third partner, we have to work together strongly and make Narendra Modi prime minister again in 2024.....We have to win Maharashtra with more than 45 (out of 48 Lok Sabha) seats," Shinde said.

Ajit Pawar joined the government because of the development track record of his government, he added.

"Modi and (Amit) Shah have made me chief minister, and now with Ajit Pawar joining the government, we have become stronger....lot of work has been done in the constituencies of our MLAs in the last one year," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
Eknath Shinde ajit pawar maharashtra mumbai mumbai news sharad pawar devendra fadnavis

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK