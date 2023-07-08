Maharashtra politics: Sharad Pawar forced his decision on us, says Praful Patel

Praful Patel dismisses claims that they joined hands with BJP fearing ED, blames Sharad Pawar for pushing them away

Praful Patel speaks as Ajit Pawar and Chagan Bhujbal sit by his side, July 3. Pic/Shadab Khan

Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel on Friday said the NCP had not broken up, and reiterated that Ajit Pawar was unanimously appointed as party president by its legislature and organisational wings on June 30. “Immediately after the appointment, Ajit conveyed to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar that I have been appointed as national working president,” Patel said.

Flaw in structure

The veteran NCP leader said the organisational structure of the party was completely “flawed”, and while speaking to the Indian Express (IE), he blamed the decisions Sharad Pawar took after his brief resignation for the revolt.

“There are two main things that led to this [rebellion] decision… One, Sharad Pawar has himself in the past not been shy of allying with the BJP… Two, his daughter has become the fulcrum of all his actions, and he has foisted his decision on everyone,” he told the IE.

On the 25th anniversary of the NCP on June 10, Sharad Pawar made his daughter Sule and Patel the working presidents of the party. Patel reportedly said the decision forced on members put the party’s future at stake.

Forced decision

“NCP once shared power equally with the Congress when their coalition was in power; then it allied with Shiv Sena too… but at 82, when Sharad Pawar chose to ignore Ajit Pawar, who is very popular in the party, in favour of his daughter… it became very confusing,” he added.

On allegations that the rebel MLAs joined the NDA government in the state to seek shelter from investigation by the central agencies, Patel said, “Sharad Pawar has flirted with BJP at least thrice since 2014… and in 2019 after elections, he decided to ally with Shiv Sena… he could have remained as a principled Opposition, but he chose to ally with Congress and Shiv Sena…

“ED is the last reason… These ED cases do not concern the party workers… they only expect their work to be done, and that can happen when you are in power,” he added. Ajit along with Mushrif, Bhujbal and Sunil Tatkare are facing corruption charges and are investigated by the ED and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

‘Age doesn’t matter, Sharad Pawar an inspiration’

NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s fight against the revolt in his party at this age is inspiring, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday.

Pawar on Thursday asserted that he was the president of the NCP and hit back at nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s retirement jibe, saying he will work more effectively “whether 82 or 92.”



Sanjay Raut. Pic/Ashish Raje and Sharad Pawar. Pic/Atul Kamble

“This is what inspires us about him. (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb (Thackeray) was 84-86 years old. We would take inspiration from him. What is age? Mahatma Gandhi was old, but he still fought against the British,” Raut told reporters.

The party’s official Twitter account said the 82-year-old warrior, was back in the field and he will embark on a state-wide tour on Saturday starting from Nashik’s Yeola, the constituency of party leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

At an event, when asked about this, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said some people in the party (NCP faction owing allegiance to Sharad Pawar) are harping on Pawar’s age to garner sympathy.

Amid buzz of MNS-Sena (UBT) tie-up, Raj meets Shinde



Eknath Shinde and Raj Thackeray

Amid major developments in the state politics, MNS president Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter’s official residence Varsha, on Friday. In a tweet, Shinde said they discussed farm loans in Nashik district, the issues of local residents in the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Mumbai, and reduction of house prices by state agency CIDCO. Satisfactory solutions would be found to all these issues at the earliest, he added. The meeting came amid a buzz that the MNS and the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Raj’s estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray may join hands. Both Sena (UBT) and MNS have denied any such moves.

‘It’s so crowded now, ministerial aspirants sad’



Union minister Nitin Gadkari. File Pic/Satej Shinde

In an apparent comment on the current political situation in Maharashtra, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said those who were aspiring to become ministers are now sad as the field has got “crowded”, and they do not know what to do with their “stitched suits”. “If a person accepts that I have received more than what I deserved then that person can be happy and content,” the Union Road Transport and Highways minister said. Otherwise, corporators are unhappy that they did not become MLAs, MLAs are unhappy because they did not become ministers and ministers remain discontented because they did not get a good ministry, Gadkari said. “...and now those who were going to become (ministers) are unhappy, thinking whether their turn would ever come, so much crowded it has become,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

‘BJP’s doors are always open’

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Friday said BJP’s doors were open for those who have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, on queries about the saffron party joining hands with its political rival. “Our stand is clear—those have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can join us or become our allies,” he said at an event in Aurangabad. If they are ready to follow the formula decided to run the government, they can join the BJP-led NDA, Danve added.