Maharashtra politics: ‘Sharad Pawar taking legal opinion on crisis’

NCP spokesperson says it is necessary as the issue concerns Schedule 10 of the Constitution

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Pic/Shadab Khan

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is seeking legal opinion to tackle the crisis in the party caused by his nephew Ajit Pawar joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government, and claiming the support of the bulk of MLAs, party sources said on Tuesday. Sharad Pawar, who returned from Satara on Monday night, is holding discussions with legal experts on how to handle the ongoing developments, said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

“Taking a legal opinion is necessary as this issue concerns Schedule 10 of the Constitution,” he said. The 10th Schedule, which talks about the anti-defection law, is designed to prevent political defections prompted by the lure of office, material benefits or similar considerations. It also deals with the issue of disqualification on the ground of defection and the role of the speaker or the chairman of the House.

According to Crasto, the Ajit Pawar-led group doesn’t enjoy the support of more than 13 MLAs and can attract the provisions of the Anti-Defection Law. “A clear picture of the support of Sharad Pawar will emerge tomorrow (Wednesday) at the meeting convened by Sharad Pawar at 1 pm,” Crasto said. On Sunday, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the outfit 24 years ago after quitting the Congress. The Ajit Pawar camp had claimed the support of at least 40 (out of 53) MLAs of NCP.

Notably, when asked by reporters if he would take legal recourse after Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister on Sunday, Sharad Pawar had said he would not get into all this but will go among the people. The NCP had moved a petition before Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking the disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs who have taken oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

A day earlier, the NCP chief removed the party’s working p resident Praful Patel and general secretary Sunil Tatkare for engaging in “anti-party” activities after they attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ajit Pawar. The Ajit Pawar camp has asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to disqualify Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad from membership of the House. Patel on Monday appointed Ajit Pawar as the leader of the NCP legislature party and Sunil Tatkare as the president of the state NCP unit.

Don’t use my photograph: Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said those who “betrayed” his ideology should not use his photograph. “Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph,” he told reporters. In his lifetime, it was his prerogative to decide who should use his photograph, he said. “Those who betrayed my ideology and with whom I have ideological differences cannot use my photograph,” the veteran leader added.

Voices

Jayant Patil, state president, NCP

‘The faction led by (Ajit Pawar) is a ‘Notionalist’ Party. They have no right to remove me from the post (of NCP state unit president)’

53

MLAs the NCP has

40

MLAs that the Ajit Pawar camp says support it