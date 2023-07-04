Breaking News
Thane: 39-year-old woman allegedly assaults lady cop at Kalwa station
Maharashtra: There is no other leader like PM Modi, says Ajit Pawar
H1N1: Mumbai reports 53 per cent of all cases from Maharashtra
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 17.66 pc
Show number of MLAs supporting you: BJP minister Mungantiwar to Sharad Pawar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Will have to decide whether NCP is part of govt or Oppn who represents it Maha Speaker

Will have to decide whether NCP is part of govt or Oppn, who represents it: Maha Speaker

Updated on: 04 July,2023 07:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday said he will have to first decide whether the Nationalist Congress Party is in power or in Opposition in the House and "who represents it"

Will have to decide whether NCP is part of govt or Oppn, who represents it: Maha Speaker

File Photo

Listen to this article
Will have to decide whether NCP is part of govt or Oppn, who represents it: Maha Speaker
x
00:00

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday said he will have to first decide whether the Nationalist Congress Party is in power or in Opposition in the House and "who represents it".


State NCP president Jayant Patil has submitted a petition to Narwekar seeking to disqualify Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs after they joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government two days ago.


"I can not divide the NCP into two factions as there is no official split. I will have to ascertain whether the NCP is in power or not (in the Assembly)," Narwekar told a Marathi news channel.


On Patil's letter nominating a new whip and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, the Speaker said, "I will first have to decide who represents the NCP as a political party. Then I will decide whether they have the support of enough MLAs to make such changes."

Narwekar had told reporters on Monday that his office had not received any petition mentioning a split in the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Ajit Pawar was Leader of Opposition in the Assembly before he took oath as deputy CM on Sunday.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
maharashtra sharad pawar nationalist congress party ajit pawar india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK