Breaking News
Thane: 39-year-old woman allegedly assaults lady cop at Kalwa station
Maharashtra: There is no other leader like PM Modi, says Ajit Pawar
H1N1: Mumbai reports 53 per cent of all cases from Maharashtra
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 17.66 pc
Show number of MLAs supporting you: BJP minister Mungantiwar to Sharad Pawar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Ajit Bhujbal supporters take over NCP office in Nashik city

Ajit-Bhujbal supporters take over NCP office in Nashik city

Updated on: 04 July,2023 07:26 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

Supporters of NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday took possession of the party office in Maharashtra's Nashik city, leading to a vociferous protest by the local Sharad Pawar loyalists

Ajit-Bhujbal supporters take over NCP office in Nashik city

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Ajit-Bhujbal supporters take over NCP office in Nashik city
x
00:00

Supporters of NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday took possession of the party office in Maharashtra's Nashik city, leading to a vociferous protest by the local Sharad Pawar loyalists.


Bhujbal, MLA from Yeola in Nashik district, on Sunday joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state along with Ajit Pawar and seven other legislators, leading to a split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.


Bhujbal's supporters took over 'Rashtrawadi Bhavan', the NCP office in Mumbai Naka area, in the morning.


In the afternoon, supporters of Sharad Pawar tried to enter the office and there was a face-off between the two factions.

Police, however, stopped the Sharad Pawar supporters including district NCP chief Kondaji Awhad, former city unit president Gajanan Shelar and others from entering the office.

"This is Rashtrawadi Pratishthan's office. Bhujbal does not have anything to do with it. All are our leaders but Sharad Pawar has founded the NCP and it is his party.

We will take possession of the office within a day," Shelar said.

Awhad claimed that he had the right to hold a meeting in the office as he is district NCP chief.

Bhujbal supporter Dilip Khaire said they would not allow the other group to enter the office. He accused Awhad of attending the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday but changing the stand later.

City NCP chief Ravindra Pagar said everybody was a Sharad Pawar supporter and he would attend a meeting called by Bhujbal. "Everyone should maintain peace," he added.

Sharad Pawar supporters also staged a sit-in outside the office before leaving the spot.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
sharad pawar ajit pawar chhagan bhujbal nationalist congress party maharashtra nashik

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK