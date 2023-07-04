Breaking News
Maharashtra records 13 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 04 July,2023 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 13 new Covid-19 cases and one death, the state health department bulletin said

Maharashtra records 13 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Representative image/iStock

Maharashtra records 13 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 13 new Covid-19 cases and one death, the state health department bulletin said.


The bulletin also stated that 17 patients recovered at home. The recovery count increased to 80,21,239.


The recovery rate of patients in the state is 98.18 per cent, the health bulletin stated.


The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81%.

Maharashtra presently has 79 active cases.

"In the last 24 hours, 4,033 tests have been conducted in the state. Out of them 2,911 were tested in government labs, 1,097 in private labs," the official release stated.

The release further stated that at present 1,716 patients of XBB.1.16 variant have been found in Maharashtra.

 

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
maharashtra Covid 19 Coronavirus mumbai mumbai news

