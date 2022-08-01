Breaking News
I am proud of Sanjay Raut, says Uddhav Thackeray; slams vendetta politics

Updated on: 01 August,2022 03:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Thackeray termed Raut, arrested by the ED in a money laundering cases, as a hardcore Shiv Sainik of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/PTI


Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday slammed vendetta politics and said that he is proud of party MP Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Talking to reporters, Thackeray termed Raut, arrested by the ED in a money laundering cases, as a hardcore Shiv Sainik of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

"We have to wipe out whoever speaks against us – a vendetta politics with such a mindset is going on. I have begun to hate politicians. I am proud of Sanjay Raut," Uddhav Thackeray said.


"Proud of Sanjay Raut. There's a dialogue in 'Pushpa' - "jhukega nahi". But the real Shiv Sainik who won't bend is Sanjay Raut. Those who used to say they won't bend are all that side today. That's not the direction shown by Balasaheb. Raut is true Shiv Sainik," he said.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray met with family members of party leader Sanjay Raut, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case, in suburban Mumbai.

Thackeray visited Raut's residence in Bhandup along with party MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Ravindra Waikar and Sena leader Milind Narvekar.

Raut and Thackeray are known to share a close bond. At Raut's residence, Thackeray met with his mother, wife, daughters and other family members.

Earlier in the day, Raut's brother and party MLA Sunil Raut had told PTI that Thackeray is firmly behind the family of the arrested leader. The ED had arrested Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized. Raut had denied the allegations and said he was framed owing to political vendetta.

(With inputs from PTI)

