Maharashtra politics: We request ECI to give official symbol of NCP to us, says Praful Patel

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP (Ajit faction) leader Ajit Pawar with party leader Praful Patel. Pic/PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader from Ajit Pawar faction Praful Patel on Friday said that they request the Election Commission of India (ECI) that the official symbol of the party be given to them.

"We request ECI that the official Symbol of NCP and name be given to us (Ajit Pawar). It's not a spilt I want to tell you legislative council and all members are behind Ajit Pawar. Yesterday National Congress party meeting was held but it's not an official meeting of the NCP", Praful Patel said.

Further, Patel said that ECI will take a decision on all these procedures and added that there is no point in holding any executive meeting of the party before that. He added that Ajit Pawar chose him as the national working president of the party.

"There is no point in these executive meetings of NCP they are holding, ECI must take the decision. Ajit Pawar selected me (Praful Patel) as the national working president, I himself told the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly that Ajit Pawar is our president of NCP. We choose Amol Mitkari as Chef Whip, we gave all affidavits to ECI, and Ajit Pawar has registered a petition to the Election Commission of India in which he has stated that those are with us must be recognized as official leaders of the NCP", he said.

On the disqualification of Ajit Pawar and others by Maharashtra NCP president (Sharad Pawar faction) Jayant Patil, Patel said that Jayant Patil is not their president and alleged that the NCP constitution is fraud and wrong.

"Jayant Patil filed a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and 8 others, main point is he is not our president under our NCP constitution. So, how can he file a disqualification petition, that's why I told you our NCP constitution is fraud and wrong", he added.

Amid a tussle in the Nationalist Congress Party between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar held a big meeting on Thursday which Ajit Pawar called "illegal" and said that no one had the authority to call such meetings.

The meeting was attended by leaders including Supriya Sule, Jitendra Awhad, AK Shashidharan, Mohd Faizal, Fauzia Khan, PC Chacko, KK Sharma, K Thomas, Pithambaran Master, and others, which focused on several national issues, including recent political developments in Maharashtra, said Mahesh Tapase, Chief Spokesperson of the NCP.

