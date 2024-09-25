Maharashtra primary teachers hold state-wide protests against government policies

The protest, led by the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' Committee, is in response to a range of grievances, including the delayed distribution of school uniforms and textbooks in rural areas

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Thousands of primary teachers across Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai, on Wednesday participated in a statewide protest, taking mass unpaid leave and organising marches in almost every district of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest, led by the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' Committee, is in response to a range of grievances, including the delayed distribution of school uniforms and textbooks in rural areas, issues with the implementation of integrated textbooks, teacher recruitment concerns, and confusion over the classification of educational versus non-educational duties.

At the heart of the protest are recent government resolutions (GRs) and policy changes that the teachers allege undermine both their working conditions and the quality of education in the state. The teachers' unions are calling for immediate government action to address these issues and protect the future of Maharashtra’s education system.

Amendments to GR Met With Discontent

The state government, facing pressure from teacher unions, revised a controversial Government Resolution (GR) issued on September 5, 2024.

According to the amended GR issued on September 23, the threshold for schools facing staff cuts was lowered from those with fewer than 20 students to those with fewer than 10 students. Under the new guidelines, one of the two teachers in such schools will be permanently removed and replaced by an unemployed person hired on a contractual basis.

However, this revision has not satisfied the primary teacher unions. They argue that the amendment is merely postponing the problem and does not address the root issue—staffing shortages in small schools, particularly those in rural areas. The unions maintain that these cuts violate the Right to Education (RTE) Act, specifically Sections 19 and 25, and will eventually lead to the closure of many local self-government schools, impacting the education of poor and underprivileged children.

“Removing permanent teachers and appointing temporary contractual staff will only disrupt education and force schools to close down over time. This is unacceptable, and we demand full-time, permanent positions with adequate salaries,” said Vijay Kombey, President of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' Committee.

Compassionate Appointments under fire

Another point of contention is the requirement for teachers appointed on compassionate grounds to pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within three years, which has now been extended to five years as part of the recent amendment. The unions, however, are demanding a complete reversal of this decision. They argue that forcing teachers to take the TET under the threat of losing their positions is unjust and could lead to a loss of seniority for these educators.

Protests Escalating Across the State

In addition to the issues raised by the GR, teachers have also voiced frustration over the government's increasing reliance on contractual staffing, Aadhaar-based teacher verification, and excessive administrative demands, particularly via WhatsApp. In recent weeks, teachers have begun leaving WhatsApp groups managed by education department officials, citing the disruption caused by constant requests for data and information.

"Officials are constantly asking for various types of information from teachers, often disrupting our teaching work. This is why teachers are leaving these groups as part of the protest," Kombey explained.

The non-cooperation movement began on September 17, with teachers donning black armbands as a sign of opposition. By September 18, many had left the official WhatsApp groups that comprises teachers and government officials. The final and most significant action initiated today September 25, when teachers across the state participated in mass protests, demanding immediate attention to their grievances.

Students and Schools at Risk

Teachers are warning that the state's actions threaten the very existence of local public schools. The government’s decision to reduce teaching staff in low-enrollment schools, particularly in rural and underprivileged areas, has sparked concerns about access to education. Students may be forced to travel to distant villages for schooling, creating additional barriers for economically disadvantaged families.

"Education helped us lift ourselves out of poverty. But today, those opportunities are at risk," one teacher from a school in Thane remarked. “If we don’t stand up now, we’ll lose not just our jobs, but the future of our students.”

A Call for action

Vijay Kombey and other union leaders are urging all primary teachers to join the September 25 protest by taking a legitimate casual leave and participating in the marches. The unions are calling for the revocation of the government orders issued on March 15 and September 25, which they believe threaten both the quality of education and teachers' job security.

“For our students, for us as teachers, for our dignity—this is a battle we must fight ourselves,” Kombey said. "No one else will take to the streets for us," he added.

The government is yet to issue a formal response to the escalating movement. However, with protests spreading across the state, the pressure is mounting on officials to address the teachers’ demands.