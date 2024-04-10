Pune Police in Maharashtra have issued orders prohibiting transgender individuals from congregating at traffic junctions, forcibly demanding money

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Pune Police prohibits transgender individuals from demanding money at traffic junctions x 00:00

The Pune Police in Maharashtra have issued orders prohibiting transgender individuals from congregating at traffic junctions and forcibly demanding money from commuters in the city, a top police officer said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

Speaking to PTI, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar stated that the order, under section 144 of the CrPC, was issued in response to numerous complaints received by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have issued a notification under Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting transgender individuals from congregating at traffic junctions and forcibly demanding money from motorists and commuters. Moreover, it has also been observed that transgenders and others visit houses and establishments during festivities, births, and deaths, and forcefully demand money beyond what people voluntarily offer," he said, as per the PTI.

He added that the notification prohibits any such uninvited visits to houses, and any violation of this order shall be dealt with under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections.

Amitesh Kumar added that complaints were received regarding a significant lack of discipline at traffic junctions, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Police issues traffic advisory for April 14 ahead of Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for the citizens ahead of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Remembrance Day on April 14.

The police said, 133rd Jayanti of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be observed on 14th April, 2024, his followers in large number are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar area of Mumbai between April 13 and April 14.

The police said, as huge crowds are expected to visit the Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar, vehicular trafic on near by roads of Chaitya Bhoomi could be affected. Hence, it is necessary to make an order for traffic management.

The traffic advisory issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police said, In order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public, traffic regulation and controlling shall come into effect from 11.00 hrs. dated 13/04/2024 till 24.00 hrs. dated 14/04/2024 on some roads leading towards Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!