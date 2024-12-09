Maharashtra is preparing to propose Lonar Lake, a meteor-impact site and cultural hub, for UNESCO World Heritage status. The move aims to boost conservation, tourism, and global recognition for this extraordinary site.

The Maharashtra government is preparing to submit a proposal to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the inclusion of the renowned Lonar Lake in Buldhana district in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list, as per PTI reports. The initiative seeks to elevate the lake’s global significance as a hub for tourism and research while enhancing its conservation efforts.

Amravati Divisional Commissioner Nidhi Pandey recently convened a meeting with officials from various departments at Lonar to discuss the proposal. “This proposal will soon be presented, marking a significant step towards achieving recognition,” Pandey told PTI.

Buldhana District Collector Kiran Patil confirmed that the proposal is in its final stages. "Once polished, it will be submitted. Lonar Lake is distinct from other UNESCO sites as it combines geological, cultural, and scientific significance, being a meteor-impact formation," Patil explained.

The lake, situated around 460 km from Mumbai, is not only a natural marvel but also a cultural treasure, surrounded by temples over 1,200 years old. The proposal highlights its unique geological formation and underscores the pressing need for conservation.

“We are cataloguing the area’s biodiversity, compiling data on ancient temples, and documenting findings from excavations and meteor-impact research conducted by institutions such as the Smithsonian and the Geological Society of India,” Patil added.

Once the proposal is submitted to the ASI, it will undergo a rigorous review before being forwarded to UNESCO. A World Heritage designation would recognise the lake’s “outstanding universal value” and make it India’s 41st UNESCO World Heritage Site, joining the likes of the Ajanta and Ellora Caves and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Local activist Gajanan Kharat, a strong advocate for the lake’s preservation, emphasised the need for greater governmental efforts. “While some bureaucrats are supportive, much work remains. For instance, no signboards have been installed along national highways or the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway to attract visitors,” Kharat said. He also highlighted the need for investment in hospitality to enhance tourist experiences, which would, in turn, create jobs for the local community.

Collector Patil noted ongoing upgrades in Buldhana, including improvements to basic infrastructure like bus stands. Efforts are also underway to clear encroachments and widen access roads to nearby attractions, such as the ancient Daitya Sudan temple, which boasts exquisite stonework and artistry.

Lonar Lake, formed approximately 50,000 years ago by a high-velocity meteor strike, is the world’s largest basaltic impact crater. Spanning 1.8 kilometres in diameter and 150 metres in depth, its saline-alkaline waters and surrounding ecosystem have been the focus of extensive research by leading global institutions.

The lake, also a designated Ramsar site and wildlife sanctuary, faces ecological challenges. Rising water levels have submerged five temples within the crater, prompting the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench to establish a committee to oversee its protection and development.

According to official data, the site attracted over 4.26 lakh domestic tourists, 72 international visitors, and five researchers last year. However, authorities have banned bathing in the lake and imposed strict restrictions on construction activities in its vicinity to safeguard its ecological integrity.

The UNESCO submission underscores the lake’s cultural, scientific, and ecological value, blending ancient history with modern conservation needs. As per PTI reports, Maharashtra hopes that the designation will not only boost tourism but also secure the long-term preservation of this extraordinary natural and cultural heritage site.

(With inputs from PTI)