Maharashtra: Railways claims a leopard on the Diva-Vasai track

The animal was probably attempting to cross the track; it was run over close to Kaman Rd stn

The leopard was run over early Friday. Pic/Hanif Patel

In yet another example proving how linear infrastructure projects like roads and railway lines passing close to forests pose a grave threat to wildlife, a leopard was killed in the early hours of Friday while attempting to cross a rail track. The spot where the mishap took place is close to Kaman Road Station on the Vasai Road-Diva-Panvel Rail Route.

According to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) officials, on Friday the leopard died between 3 am and 4 am on the Diva-Vasai railway track in the forest limits of Sarjamori Survey No. 66, Parimandal Nagla, Niyatshetra Sarjamori Survey No. 2023.

“Officers and staff of SGNP as well as the Honorary Wildlife Warden, Thane registered the spot panchnama in the area where the carcass of the male leopard was found. The claws, teeth and other important organs of the leopard were in good condition. Due to the accident, the legs of the leopard were severed and it was seen that there was a lot of bleeding. The leopard was taken to the medical clinic at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivli for post-mortem. The postmortem was conducted by the veterinary officer, and pathologist, Mumbai Veterinary College in the presence of Senior Forest Officer, Regional Forest Officer, Honorary Wildlife Warden, Thane,” said an SGNP official.

The leopard is approximately 3 years to 4 years old and according to the database available with SGNP, it was identified as C-45. The last photo of this leopard was on January 20, 2022 in a camera trap near Vihar Chowki. After the autopsy the leopard was cremated.

“The post-mortem findings were suggestive of mechanical trauma due to vehicle (probably train) accident resulting in complete cutting of both hind legs, left fore leg, resulting in severe blood loss and subsequent hypovolemic shock as an immediate cause of death,” said a press release.