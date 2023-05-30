Breaking News
Thane police arrest man accused of defaming CM Eknath Shinde's family
Mumbai Coastal Road Project will be big relief for Mumbaikars: CM Shinde
Peace in Manipur top priority: Amit Shah
Protesting wrestlers rethink immersing medals, give 5 day deadline
Mumbai reports 14 Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 84
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Rain lashes parts of Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane several houses damaged

Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane; several houses damaged

Updated on: 30 May,2023 10:33 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Ten persons received minor injuries, an official said

Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane; several houses damaged

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane; several houses damaged
x
00:00

Scores of houses were damaged and at least ten persons were injured in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district of Maharashtra as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed the area on Tuesday, an official said.


Bhiwandi tehsildar Adik Patil told PTI that many kutcha houses were damaged in Padgha, Rahur, Angaon, Bafle and Dalepada areas in Thane.


Ten persons received minor injuries, he added.


Spot inspection of the damage was being undertaken after which the families will be given compensation, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra thane bhiwandi news India news Weather mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK