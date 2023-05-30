No death was reported on May 30, the state health department bulletin said on Tuesday

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra reports 33 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 280 x 00:00

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 33 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,69,232, the state health department bulletin said.

No death was reported on May 30, the state health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 280 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

39 patients were discharged on Tuesday. 80,20,400 Covid-19 patients have been so far discharged after full recovery until May 30. The recovery rate in the state is now at 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said that at present the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,653 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

It said that since January 1, 2023, 122 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.95 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities and 16 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Maharashtra had on Monday reported 11 new Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,69,199, the state health department bulletin said.

No death related to the infection was reported on May 29, the bulletin said.

24 patients discharged on May 29 taking the overall tally at 80,20,361 Covid-19 patients who were discharged after full recovery until Monday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported as many as 14 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,779, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on May 30, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 84 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 16 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,923.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 23 and May 29 was 0.0010 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,75,385 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,206 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.