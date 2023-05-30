Mumbai reports 14 Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 84

No death was reported on May 30, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Tuesday reported as many as 14 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,779, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on May 30, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 84 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 16 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,923.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 23 and May 29 was 0.0010 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,75,385 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,206 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is now 66,235 days, as per civic data.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by two more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,907.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had on Monday reported 11 new Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,69,199, the state health department bulletin said.

No death related to the infection was reported on May 29, the bulletin said.

24 patients discharged on May 29 taking the overall tally at 80,20,361 Covid-19 patients who were discharged after full recovery until Monday. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

At present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total 1,501 cases were found with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported due to this variant, the bulletin had reported.

Since Jan 1, 2023, 122 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the state. 72.95 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 16 per cent did not have any comorbidity.