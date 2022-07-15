Breaking News
Maharashtra rains: 102 deaths in rain-related incidents in state

Updated on: 15 July,2022 03:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The fatalities were caused by incidents like floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among others

Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfall from past several days. The rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of atleast 102 persons across the state so far during the ongoing monsoon season, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Friday. These figures are between June 1 and July 14, it said, according to the PTI.

Three of the deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours - one each in Buldhana, Nashik and Nandurbar districts - and two persons were reported missing, it said.
The fatalities were caused by incidents like floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among others.




As per the latest data, 20 villages in the state were affected by heavy rains. As many as 3,873 people have been evacuated and sent to relief camps, the report said.
Several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its adjoining areas, have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last few days.

Twenty villages in Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts have received an average of 20.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that Parshuram Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa Highway is shut for traffic.

(with PTI inputs) 

