Mumbai: Lake levels rise to 65 per cent amid heavy rainfall

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI

Due to good rainfall in the catchment areas of reservoirs supplying water to the city, their levels improved up to 65 per cent on Thursday morning.

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 9,52,550 million litres of water or 65.81 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. The water level in the lakes was 17.35 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 9,52,550 million litres of water or 65.81 percent on July 13, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 17.35 per cent with 2,51,119 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 3,47,123 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 86.85 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 64.74 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 53.98 per cent, Bhatsa 51.06 per cent, Vehar 59.40 per cent and Tulsi has 91.37 per cent of useful water level.

According to BMC, moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places is expected today.

The BMC also said that there is a possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph.