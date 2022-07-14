Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy rains likely today, says IMD

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 14

People wade through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Moderate rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday morning amid an 'orange' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places is expected today.

The BMC also said that there is a possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph.

A high tide of 4.82 metre is expected at 12.33 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.53 metre is likely to occur at 4.43 pm today.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 88.78 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Wednesday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 96.20 mm and 79.17 mm showers, respectively.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1146.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1317.6 mm.

The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.