Maharashtra rains: Ajit Pawar urges state govt to provide immediate assistance to farmers from Marathwada, Vidarbha

In view of incessant rainfall in the state, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Tuesday urged the state government to provide immediate assistance to farmers from Marathwada and Vidarbha areas whose land has been damaged due to heavy rains. Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said Marathwada and Vidarbha regions received heavy rains in mid-July and due to which, the fertile layer of soil has been washed away.

Pawar mentioned that he met Maharastra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and discussed the same. "Today, we met the Governor and discussed the losses faced by farmers due to extreme rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra. Around 125 people died and many animals were drowned. They didn't get any help from the government. We request the Governor to provide them help," said Ajit Pawar.

"Several farmers will not be able to till their land for the next couple of days because of the loss of fertile layer. The state should make some provisions for such farmers," the NCP leader said. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Monday informed that Maharashtra may receive above normal rainfall during the second half (August-September) of the monsoon season. However, for most parts of Maharashtra, including the Pune district, the rainfall is likely to be below normal in August.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, meteorology, said, "Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to report below normal rainfall in August as per the model forecast. A few isolated parts are likely to receive normal rainfall in August."

He said that the total rainfall for August and September is likely to be above normal for Maharashtra. "The rainfall scenario is likely to be different for the August-September months. Rainfall in central Maharashtra, Marathwada and west Vidarbha for both months is likely to be above normal. For some parts of Konkan and Goa and east Vidarbha, the tidal rainfall may be below normal," said Mohapatra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a tweet, on Monday, also said that isolated places over Lakshadweep, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rainfall during August 1-5, 2022. The weather forecast agency further predicted that heavy downpour is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Konkan, Goa and South Interior Karnataka.

