Maharashtra rains: CM Shinde calls Hingoli collector, issues instructions on evacuation, relief

Heavy rains had caused the Asna river in Hingoli, some 570 kilometres from here, to swell, with water entering villages and damaging crops

CM Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday phoned the collector of Hingoli, which has received heavy rains in the last 48 hours, and issued instructions on the evacuation of people and providing other forms of relief.

Heavy rains had caused the Asna river in Hingoli, some 570 kilometres from here, to swell, with water entering villages and damaging crops.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Three die, 47 fall ill after drinking well water in Amravati

"You should ensure the safe evacuation of the villagers and shift them to temporary shelters. Make provision for food and drinking water for them," Shinde, who is currently in Delhi to meet BJP leaders, told the collector.

In a clip that was released for the media, Shinde can be heard telling the collector to deploy more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams if required.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.