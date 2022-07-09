Maharashtra: Three die, 47 fall ill after drinking well water in Amravati

As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), the affected persons belonged to Paach Dongri and Koylari villages of Melaghat in Amravati

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Three persons died and 47 fell ill after drinking polluted water from open wells in two villages of Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said on Saturday.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), the affected persons belonged to Paach Dongri and Koylari villages of Melaghat in Amravati.

On learning about the deaths, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is currently in Delhi, phoned the collector of Amravati and directed that medical treatment be provided to the affected persons at the earliest and if needed, they be admitted to a private hospital, the statement said.

Also Read: Maha: Rana couple recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Kolhe's Amravati home; seek that killers be hanged in public

At least 50 persons fell ill after consuming polluted water from open wells and of these, three have died. The victims suffered from diarrhoea, it said.

The district collector informed the chief minister that condition of some patients was critical. To which, Shinde asked him to ensure that all efforts are taken to see that the toll does not rise.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.