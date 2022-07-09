Breaking News
Electricity bills to go up from this month in Maharashtra
20,000 people facing repercussions of ex-Mumbai CP's directive to lodge FIRs against wrong-side driving
Mumbai: Man tears up passport pages to hide Maldives trip from wife, ends up in prison
Mumbai: School principal, trustee booked for atrocity against blind student
Mumbai: CSMT surgery on without affecting train traffic
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC takes back 10 per cent water cut

Mumbai: BMC takes back 10 per cent water cut

Updated on: 09 July,2022 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Civic administration takes the decision as the catchment areas of the seven lakes supplying water to the city received heavy rain, bringing the water stock to over 25 per cent

Mumbai: BMC takes back 10 per cent water cut

Vihar lake had 43 per cent water as on July 8. File pic


No more water cuts in the city from Friday as the lake levels have reached beyond 25 per cent. A 10 per cent water cut was imposed in the last week of June when the water stock went down to 9 per cent. But due to continuous heavy rain over the past week, the stock in the lakes supplying water to the city has seen a significant rise.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration had implemented the water cut from June 27. Due to satisfactory rainfall in catchment areas of the lakes since the first week of July leading to adequate water storage, the decision has now been cancelled, effective from July 8.




Upper Vaitarna, Modaksagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi reservoirs supply water to Mumbai. The water stock in these seven lakes stood at only 1.31 lakh million litres or 9.1 per cent on June 27, which has increased to 3.75 lakh million litres or 25.94 per cent as on July 8. The total capacity of the seven lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.


27
Day in June when the water cut was implemented

mumbai water levels brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK