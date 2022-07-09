Mumbai: BMC takes back 10 per cent water cut

Civic administration takes the decision as the catchment areas of the seven lakes supplying water to the city received heavy rain, bringing the water stock to over 25 per cent

Vihar lake had 43 per cent water as on July 8. File pic

No more water cuts in the city from Friday as the lake levels have reached beyond 25 per cent. A 10 per cent water cut was imposed in the last week of June when the water stock went down to 9 per cent. But due to continuous heavy rain over the past week, the stock in the lakes supplying water to the city has seen a significant rise.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration had implemented the water cut from June 27. Due to satisfactory rainfall in catchment areas of the lakes since the first week of July leading to adequate water storage, the decision has now been cancelled, effective from July 8.

Upper Vaitarna, Modaksagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi reservoirs supply water to Mumbai. The water stock in these seven lakes stood at only 1.31 lakh million litres or 9.1 per cent on June 27, which has increased to 3.75 lakh million litres or 25.94 per cent as on July 8. The total capacity of the seven lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.

27

Day in June when the water cut was implemented