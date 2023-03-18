Maharashtra: Rains, hailstorm destroy crops in parts of Latur

District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan held a review meeting at the collector's office and directed officials to conduct panchanamas of the damages immediately, it was stated

Heavy rains coupled with hailstorms and stormy winds damaged standing crops in several villages of Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Saturday.

Rains hit Nilanga, Ahmedpur, Chakur and Udgir talukas of the district during the day, the official said.

District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan held a review meeting at the collector's office and directed officials to conduct panchanamas of the damages immediately, it was stated.

Renapur taluka and Janwal village and surrounding areas of Chakur tehsil received rains and hailstorm along with lightning and thunderstorm for more than an hour.

Standing crops ready for harvest were damaged because of the hailstorm, district superintendent and agriculture officer Dattatraya Gavsane said.

The hail also destroyed crops in Janwal of Chakur and Hali Handarguli in Udgir, he said.

The guardian minister also visited Renapur to inspect the crop damage in the region, it was stated.

