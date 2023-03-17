IMD warns of thunderstorms with lightning in Madhya Pradesh

Thunderstorm with lightning, hail, gusty winds reaching 30 40 kmph speed, very likely to occur at isolated places in western and eastern MP," the 'orange' alert read

Representational Pic. iStock

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds were likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The alert, valid till Saturday morning, came after parts of MP received light rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am.

An orange alert signifies a 'be prepared' warning.

Senior meteorologist at the IMD's Bhopal centre N P Meshram said the change in the weather was due to upper air circulation lying over Rajasthan and neighbourhood. A trough line passing through Madhya Pradesh was bringing moisture from the Arabian Sea, he added.

He expected the present weather to prevail for four more days.

Sagar, Santa, Ratlam and Gwalior districts received 8.2 mm, 2.2, 1.8 and 0.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.

Other parts of the state too received rainfall, the IMD said.

