Maharashtra rains: IMD issues yellow for Mumbai for saturday, orange alert for parts of state

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara districts of Maharashtra for Saturday

Representative Image. File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather report, has issued a yellow alert for the financial capital and adjoining Thane district for Saturday. It has forcasted heavy showers in isolated areas.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara districts of Maharashtra for Saturday. It has predicted the possibility of heavy to very heavy showers.

After nearly two days of intense showers, Mumbai was largely rain-free on Friday, reported PTI.

According to the IMD, an orange alert has also been issued for Chandrapur, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts.

The districts with an orange alert are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.

There is no orange alert for any district of Maharashtra from July 28 to 30, the IMD said, according to PTI.

Pune city and other parts of the western Maharashtra district, including Velha, Mulshi, Bhor talukas and catchment areas of several dams, witnessed incessant rains on Thursday.

On Thursday, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, causing waterlogging in some areas, leading to traffic snarls and diversion in BEST bus services and also delaying local trains across all corridors of Western and Central Railway.

The Met department on Thursday had issued Mumbai a 'Red' alert until 8.30 am on July 26.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, stated that a high tide of 4.46 meters will hit the city's coast at 3.32 pm while a low tide of 0.98 meters will hit the city's coast at 9.44 pm on Friday.

In the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday, the island city recorded 81 mm of rainfall, its eastern and western suburbs recorded 80 mm and 92 mm of rainfall, respectively, the civic body said.

(With inputs from PTI)