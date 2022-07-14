Maharashtra rains: Schools shut in Thane amid heavy rainfall

Thane city and the district have been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday too

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during rainfall in Thane. Pic/PTI

Amid heavy rainfall, schools in Thane will remain closed on Thursday and Friday. The Thane district administration on Wednesday declared a holiday on Thursday (July 14) and Friday (July 15) for students up to HSC (Class 12).

As per a release issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Thane civic chief Dr Vipin Sharma said that considering heavy rainfall, to ensure students’ safety, a holiday has been declared on Thursday (July 14) and Friday (July 15) for school students up to HSC (Class 12) in the TMC area.

In light of the heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday.

Meanwhile, with the death of four more persons in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, the toll since June 1 has gone up to 12, while more than 850 people have been moved to safer places from low-lying areas flooded due to incessant showers in the last two days, an official told PTI.

Meanwhile, the district administration has put on alert residents of Ambernath and Kalyan towns in view of the Ulhas river crossing the danger mark. An official release issued on Wednesday evening said on account of constant rains in the last few days, the Ulhas river has crossed the danger mark in Ambernath.

As a result, Ulhas river banks in Badlapur, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Kalyan are likely to be flooded, the release stated.