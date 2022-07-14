Thane: 50-year-old woman injured in house collapse after heavy rains

After being alerted, local firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot for rescue work

Representative image

A 50-year-old woman was injured when a portion of her house collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district after heavy showers on Thursday morning, civic officials said.

The incident took place around 5.30 am at a chawl (tenement) in Rashid Compound of Mumbra township, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

A part of a wall of the woman's house crashed following heavy downpour in the area, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot for rescue work.

Tabassum Sayyed, who received injuries, was admitted to a local hospital, the official said.

Heavy rains have been lashing Thane, located about 25 km from state capital Mumbai, since last week.

With the death of four more persons in rain-related incidents in Thane on Wednesday, the toll since June 1 has gone up to 12, while more than 850 people have been moved to safer places from low-lying areas flooded due to incessant showers in the last two days, an official said.

As per a release issued by the TMC, the Bhatsa river had swelled due to heavy rainfall this month, as a result of which a lot of silt and dirt has got collected in the jackwell, affecting the flow. This problem has affected the water supply, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)