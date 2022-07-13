Thane: House on hillock develops crack after soil cave-in; no one hurt

No was injured in the incident which took place at 4:25pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI

Representative Image

A house on a hillock in Ambika Nagar area of Thane city was damaged after the soil beneath it caved in on Tuesday amid heavy rain, a civic official said.

No was injured in the incident which took place at 4:25pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

"The structure has developed a crack. The occupants were rescued and shifted to a safe place. A team comprising fire brigade and RDMC personnel oversaw the relief operation at the site," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever