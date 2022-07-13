Breaking News
After ED and CBI scrutiny, more trouble for ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey
Mumbai: Now, live-track local train on railways’ official app
Mumbai: BMC to start door-to-door screening for diabetes, hypertension
Mumbai: Magistrate loses nearly Rs 50,000 in power bill scam
Mumbai: Man fires at wife, mother-in-law, shoots self to play victim
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane House on hillock develops crack after soil cave in no one hurt

Thane: House on hillock develops crack after soil cave-in; no one hurt

Updated on: 13 July,2022 09:08 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

No was injured in the incident which took place at 4:25pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI

Thane: House on hillock develops crack after soil cave-in; no one hurt

Representative Image


A house on a hillock in Ambika Nagar area of Thane city was damaged after the soil beneath it caved in on Tuesday amid heavy rain, a civic official said.

No was injured in the incident which took place at 4:25pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.




"The structure has developed a crack. The occupants were rescued and shifted to a safe place. A team comprising fire brigade and RDMC personnel oversaw the relief operation at the site," he added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

thane mumbai rains indian meteorological department

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK