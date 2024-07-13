Maharashtra rains: Tree falls on house roof in Thane, no one injured

No one was injured in the incident, the officials said

The tree collapsed on a roof of the house. Pic/RDMC

A tree on Saturday collapsed on a house roof in Thane district amid Maharashtra rains, the officials said.

The incident took place near plot no. 33 near Jadhav Vada Pav, Savarkar Nagar in Thane (West).

"The tree fell on the roof of room no. 14. The incident led to damage of the roof of the property," a civic official said.

He said that the officials from the Tree Authority Department, along with personnel from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and other civic officials rushed to the spot with pickup vehicles and fire brigade vehicles trucks to launch a rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, Thane has been witnessing heavy showers. According to the data shared by the municipal corporation,

Rainfall Updates

08:30 Hrs. To 16:30 Hrs. (Last 08:00 Hrs.)

Upto Rainfall

09:30 Hrs.:- 00.25 MM.

10:30 Hrs.:- 00.25 MM.

11:30 Hrs.:- 05.08 MM.

12:30 Hrs.:- 03.81 MM.

13:30 Hrs.:- 16.01 MM.

14:30 Hrs.:- 09.65 MM.

15:30 Hrs.:- 03.80 MM.

16:30 Hrs.:- 04.06 MM.



Rainfall on July 13:- 42.91 MM.

Total Rainfall (01 JUN. TO 13 JUL. ):- 1176.81 MM.

Maharashtra rains: Wall of vacant building collapses in Thane district

A wall in a single-storey unoccupied building collapsed amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

A wall collapsed on the first floor of the building in the Joshi Baug area of Kalyan, he said.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

According to the PTI, the building was demolished, as the remaining portion of the structure was in a precarious state, he said.

The building with six tenements was around 60 to 70 years old, and the civic authorities had issued a notice for a structural audit, which was not done, said Assistant Commissioner KDMC Tushar Sonawane.

The entire building had been vacated, he added.

IMD issues orange alert, heavy rains likely to lash Mumbai

The city is set to witness another spell of heavy rainfall this weekend with IMD issuing an orange alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and heavy rainfall warning. The weekend can observe an accumulative rainfall between 250-300 mm. Meanwhile, an orange alert has also been issued for various districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

Speaking to mid-day, an IMD official said, “An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and MMR region for the weekend starting from July 13. The conditions are favourable for heavy spells and isolated locations can experience heavy to very heavy rainfall."

The official added, “Considering the high tides, there are chances that we may witness waterlogging in some parts of the city but it will not be as severe as the one we witnessed previously this week as the height of the tide is somewhat lower than that of the waterlogging situation we witnessed on Monday.” Mumbai rains from its x handle @rushikesh_agre posted, “VERY WET WEEKEND ALERT FOR MUMBAI | 12-14 July, 2024. Avoid travelling in Western Ghats. The latest forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rains over Mumbai and MMR areas which will intensify over the next 24-36 hours as the shear zone clears away and will result in heavy rain by the end of this week. (sic)"

(with PTI inputs)