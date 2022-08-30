Breaking News
Maharashtra records 1,444 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Updated on: 30 August,2022 07:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

As per the state health department data, with these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 80,98,738, while the toll increased to 1,48,242

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded 1,444 fresh coronavirus cases, while eight more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the state health department.


As per the state health department data, with these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 80,98,738, while the toll increased to 1,48,242.

Mumbai logged 516 cases and three coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.


Kolhapur recorded two deaths, while Thane and Nagpur cities and Chandrapur district registered one death each, it said.

The state's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.03 per cent.

The health department said 2,006 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,39,594 and leaving the state with 10,902 active cases.

The bulletin said 27,460 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their overall count to to 8,40,93,526.

