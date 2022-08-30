Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai records 516 Covid 19 cases three deaths

Mumbai records 516 Covid-19 cases, three deaths

Updated on: 30 August,2022 06:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The number of recoveries in the metropolis rose to 11,20,079 after 829 people were discharged. The number of active cases stands at 4,412

Mumbai records 516 Covid-19 cases, three deaths

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbai on Tuesday reported 516 Covid-19 cases and three fatalities taking the tally to 11,44,185 and the toll to 19,694, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.


Of the fresh infections, 31 patients are symptomatic and admitted to hospitals.

A total of 415 patients in Mumbai remain hospitalised as of Tuesday for Covid-19, the BMC bulletin said.


The number of recoveries in the metropolis rose to 11,20,079 after 829 people were discharged. The number of active cases stands at 4,412, the bulletin said.

The Mumbai civic body tested 7,068 samples in the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative number of tests to 1,80,89,655, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate is 97.9 per cent. The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai between August 23 and 29 stood at 0.059 per cent. The doubling rate is 1,171 days, the bulletin said.

mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news Coronavirus

