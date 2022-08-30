Mumbai records 516 Covid-19 cases, three deaths

The number of recoveries in the metropolis rose to 11,20,079 after 829 people were discharged. The number of active cases stands at 4,412

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 516 Covid-19 cases and three fatalities taking the tally to 11,44,185 and the toll to 19,694, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Of the fresh infections, 31 patients are symptomatic and admitted to hospitals.

A total of 415 patients in Mumbai remain hospitalised as of Tuesday for Covid-19, the BMC bulletin said.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC hard at work to fill potholes before Ganpati immersion

The number of recoveries in the metropolis rose to 11,20,079 after 829 people were discharged. The number of active cases stands at 4,412, the bulletin said.

The Mumbai civic body tested 7,068 samples in the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative number of tests to 1,80,89,655, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate is 97.9 per cent. The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai between August 23 and 29 stood at 0.059 per cent. The doubling rate is 1,171 days, the bulletin said.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal