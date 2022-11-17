Maharashtra records 156 new Covid-19 cases

There was one fatality; city currently has 208 active cases

A man gets his Covid shot at Nair hospital. File pic

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 156 new Covid-19 cases and one death. At least 191 patients recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours across the state.

The recovery rate of Maharashtra is 98.16 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, as on Wednesday, as per the bulletin by the state health department. Till Wednesday, a total of of 8,54,76,024 samples were tested and 81,34,783 came positive for Covid-19.

The state has 882 active cases while Mumbai has 208 active cases. Pune has 278 active cases while Thane has 145 active cases. Palghar has 8, Raigad has 32 active cases. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 120 fresh cases related to the disease, 164 more recoveries and zero fatality, the state health department said.

81,34,783

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

882

No of active cases in maharashtra on Wednesday

1

No of deaths in state on Wednesday

191

No of patients recovered and discharged in state on Wednesday

