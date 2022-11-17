×
Maharashtra records 156 new Covid-19 cases

Updated on: 17 November,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

There was one fatality; city currently has 208 active cases

A man gets his Covid shot at Nair hospital. File pic


Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 156 new Covid-19 cases and one death. At least 191 patients recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours across the state.


The recovery rate of Maharashtra is 98.16 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, as on Wednesday, as per the bulletin by the state health department. Till Wednesday, a total of of 8,54,76,024 samples were tested and 81,34,783 came positive for Covid-19.



The state has 882 active cases while Mumbai has 208 active cases. Pune has 278 active cases while Thane has 145 active cases. Palghar has 8, Raigad has 32 active cases. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 120 fresh cases related to the disease, 164 more recoveries and zero fatality, the state health department said.


81,34,783
Total no of cases in Maharashtra

882
No of active cases in maharashtra on Wednesday

1
No of deaths in state on Wednesday

191
No of patients recovered and discharged in state on Wednesday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

