Mumbai reports 30 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 208

no death was reported on Wednesday, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,742
Representational Pic
Mumbai reported 30 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,732, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.
According to bulletin, no death was reported on Wednesday, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,742.
The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,34,782 after 46 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.
Also Read: Maharashtra government approves 6 per cent hike in DA for MSRTC employees
The city now has 208 active cases, as per the health bulletin.
Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.