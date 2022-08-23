Maharashtra records 1,910 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; active tally up to 12,355

The tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,87,476, while the death toll increased to 1,48,203

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 1,910 new Covid-19 cases, while seven more patients died due to the infection, according to the state health department.

The state health department in a bulletin said with these additions, the tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,87,476, while the death toll increased to 1,48,203.

As per the bulletin, of the total new cases, the highest 1,355 were from the Mumbai administrative circle, followed by Pune (199), Nagpur (86), Nashik (60), Kolhapur (55), Akola (23), Latur (20) and Aurangabad (12) circles. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Also Read: Mumbai records 832 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 6,269

The number of recuperated cases rose to 79,26,918 after 1,273 patients recovered from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 12,355 active cases, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.01 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

With 32,359 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,38,88,102, as per the bulletin.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal