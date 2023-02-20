Breaking News
Maharashtra reports 11 Covid-19 cases, active tally now 113

Updated on: 20 February,2023 07:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

No death was reported on Feb 20, the state health department said

Representational Pic


Maharashtra on Monday reported 11 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,37,409, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said.


Mumbai circle led with seven cases, followed by two in Akola and one each in Nashik and Pune circles respectively.



The recovery count increased by five in the last 24 hours to touch 79,88,875, leaving the state with an active caseload of 113, he said.


Pune has 40 active cases, Mumbai 32 and Thane 11, the official added.

As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests stands at 8,63,85,820, including 1,988 in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Mumbai Police ban laser beams, ballons and kites around airports till April 21

The state health department said 22,506 out of the 10,17,311 passengers who arrived at international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 last year were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 34 reports have returned positive.

These comprise eight from Mumbai, four from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Sangli and Aurangabad, five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala, Uttar

Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha, and one each from Goa, Assam and Telangana.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,37,409; fresh cases: 11; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,875 ; active cases 113; total tests: 8,63,85,820.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

