Maharashtra reports 1,111 Covid-19 cases, zero death

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 1,111 Covid-19 cases raised the tally of Covid-19 cases to 80,20,502.

As per the latest report from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology and the BJ Medical College, 26 new patients of BA.5 and 13 patients of BA.2.75 of Omicron sub-variants were found in the state. Of these, 23 cases were from Mumbai, 13 from Pune, while one case each was found in Buldhana, Latur and Thane. These samples were collected between June 29 and July 4, the public health department's release stated.

"This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 158 and that of BA.2.75 patients to 70," the report said.

The state is currently left with 15,162 active cases, of which the highest 5,337 patients are in Pune, followed by 2,232 and 1230 cases in Mumbai and Nagpur district respectively.

State's recovery rate stands at 97.97 per cent, and the current positivity rate is at 5.42 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)