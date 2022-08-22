Maharashtra reports 1,183 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 11,725

The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,85,566, while the death toll increased to 1,48,196

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,183 new Covid-19 cases and one death, according to state health department bulletin.

As per state health department bulletin, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,85,566, while the death toll increased to 1,48,196.

As per the bulletin, of the total new cases, the highest - 908 - were registered in the Mumbai administrative circle, followed by Pune circle (121), Nashik (68), Nagpur (37), Kolhapur (23), Latur (20), Akola and Aurangabad circles (three each).

The lone new coronavirus-linked death was reported from the Nagpur circle, it said.

Also Read: Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769

The overall number of recuperated cases rose to 79,25,645 after 1,098 patients recovered from the viral infection in the 24 hours, said the department.

Maharashtra now has 11,725 active COVID-19 cases and of these, the highest - 5,769 - were in Mumbai followed by 2,040 and 1,602 in Thane and Pune districts, respectively, said the bulletin.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.02 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent.

With 17,707 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,38,55,743, as per the bulletin.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal